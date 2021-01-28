PORTLAND – Donald Philip Marr “Skip” was born on Oct. 25, 1939 in Portland and passed away on Jan. 14, 2021 at the Mercy Hospital.

Donald was the youngest of eight children, born to Earl and Louise (Thorne) Marr. He grew up in Scarborough on the family farm, resided primarily in Portland with the exception of living in Landaff, N.H. over a period of 10 years after which he returned to Portland.

Throughout his life, he worked in various jobs including lobstering, as well as working primarily in hospital environmental services including the Maine Medical Center in Portland and the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, painting, playing cribbage and was especially known for making his Needhams candy.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Milton Sr., Earl, Clayton, Frank, and Richard, and by his sisters, Edith Oates and Charlotte Libby.

He is survived by his daughters, Florence Marr of Dayton, Ohio and Michelle Bernier of East Wakefield, N.H.; and granddaughter, Sabrina DePeter of Portland; along with countless friends; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A private family Celebration of Life service will be held at a later time yet to be determined.

