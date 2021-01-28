William Dexter Lamb 1927 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – William Dexter Lamb, 93, of Brunswick passed away peacefully on Jan. 21, 2021. Bill was born in Gray to Derril and Florence Lamb on March 16, 1927. As a youngster Bill’s family moved to Brunswick where he lived for the remainder of his life. Bill enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Before graduating from Brunswick High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II to become a Navy Seabee. He left from Brunswick for advanced combat training in Rhode Island. There he attended machine gun school where he graduated as an expert marksman and rifleman. Bill served in the Pacific during the war. He was a heavy equipment operator until 1946. He returned to the U.S. and enlisted for a second tour of duty, serving on the Battleship Missouri. While serving on the Missouri, Bill was a gunner operating the massive 16″ guns. He often spoke of his adventures on the Missouri including a very rough ride during a hurricane and when the 887-foot ship became stuck in the mud in Chesapeake Bay in 1950. After returning from his service in the Navy, Bill worked with the Maine Central Railroad. He also worked for Hood delivering milk in the Midcoast area. He began working with his father who owned an electrical business which he eventually took over. He became a master electrician and worked until he retired at age 85. Bill enjoyed spending time with friends and family at his camp on Bear Pond in Turner. He served as President of the Bear Pond Association for many years. He loved visiting Disney World with his family. Bill also served on the Brunswick Zoning Board of Appeals. He spent many hours volunteering at church and at Parkview Hospital. Bill was awarded his high school diploma in 2003 from Brunswick High School more than 60 years after leaving school to fight for his country. He was very proud of this accomplishment. Bill was a wonderful husband, dad, father-in-law and friend to many, but his most cherished title was “Papa.” He was loved by his family and friends and will surely be missed. He was predeceased by his brothers, Derril Jr. and Charles and his sister Pauline. Bill is survived by Barbara F. Lamb, his loving wife of 54 years; his daughters Judith Andrews and husband Dick of Brunswick, Susan Lamb and partner Steve of Dresden; stepdaughters Rebecca Hudnor and husband Frank of Brunswick and Nancy Caton and husband David of Wells; stepson Jeffrey Hutchinson and wife Diane of Brunswick; five grandchildren, Christopher Hudnor, Justin Hudnor, Erin Sylvester, Peter Christopher and Sarah Christopher; and three great- grandchildren. He was so excited to be able to welcome his most recent great- grandson, Wyatt Lee Hudnor. Bill’s family would like to express its appreciation for the care provided by Dr. Timothy Howe and staff, the many employees at Bay Square at Yarmouth and Compasses Hospice Program. A private service will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Topsham. In lieu of flowers, and because of Bill’s love of all animals and their love of him, the family requests donations be made to your favorite animal rescue

