PORTLAND – Edward Goldman passed away peacefully at his Portland home on Jan. 25, 2021.

Ed was born in Portland on April 16, 1937, the son of Eli Goldman and Minnie Jacobs. After his father died when he was 3, Ed found caring male role models in the community, notably those he encountered at the Boys Club of Portland and the late Carroll Huntress, his football coach at Portland High School, for whose guidance and friendship he was forever grateful.

Following his graduation from Portland High School in 1955, Ed proudly served abroad in the United States Air Force, which sparked his lifelong love of airplanes and aviation history. After settling back in Portland, he worked as an engineer for Neill and Gunter, Southworth, Inc. and Fairchild Semiconductor, and later, was thrilled at the opportunity to spend time around airplanes and pilots while working in sales at Northeast Air at the Portland International Jetport. He was a longtime active member of AFIO, the Association of Former Intelligence Officers.

Ed always said that the best decision he ever made was marrying fellow Portland native Carlene Ray in 1965. The pair produced a family they loved and were committed to offering rich experiences to their kids that they were both denied as underprivileged children. In their 45-year marriage, Ed and Carlene enjoyed antiquing, fine art, and travelling, especially to Quebec City, which they both judged to be every bit as good as Europe, and, being just a five hours drive from Portland, a heck of a lot cheaper and more convenient.

Ed was devastated when Carlene unexpectedly passed away in 2010, but after a long period of grief, decided that he would devote the rest of his days to joyful pursuits–doting on his grandchildren, tooling around town in his vintage BMW convertible and partying like it was 1999.

Ed was a bon vivant, an avid enthusiast for many things, mostly edible, notably: air shows, American art, Americanized Chinese food, antique shops, aviation collectibles, black licorice (which he pronounced lick-wish), candied ginger, chinos, class reunions, flea markets, funny hats, fried clams, grandchildren’s Halloween candy, Italian sandwiches, lobster rolls, London, margaritas, neighbors, neighbors’ cats, nurses, old friends, Red’s Dairy Freeze, Tuscany, waitresses and WGAN. Ed was true son of Portland who deeply loved the city but was also scandalized knowing that it was now possible to buy a one million dollar condominium on Munjoy Hill.

As well as his wife, Ed was predeceased by his younger brother, Ellis Goldman and sister-in-law Sybil.

He is survived by daughter, Jennifer Goldman and her wife, Sara Lewis of South Portland, daughter, Jill Goldman and her husband, Dr. Madhava Setty of Carlisle, Mass., son, Andrew Goldman and his wife Robin, of Westport, Conn.; beloved nephews, Joshua and Ethan Goldman; as well as grandchildren, Isadora Leviton, Tansen Goldman-Setty and Henry and Charlie Goldman.

The family would like to offer thanks to the cardiology and nursing staff at Maine Medical Center who cared for Ed over the years, notably Drs. David Burkey and Karl Sze, who extended his life by decades.

Because of Covid-19, a Sunday 1 p.m. memorial will be private, but will be available to livestream by going to http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com and clicking on Edward Goldman’s link.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the

Boys and Girls Clubs

of Southern Maine.

