YARMOUTH – Elizabeth Harvey Ruff passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2021 in her home at Bay Square, Yarmouth, after a brave 15-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Betsy, as she was known to everyone, was born on Oct. 17, 1934 In Hartford, Conn. to Thomas Gray and Olga Aldrin Harvey.

Betsy was the oldest of three children raised in Aroostook County. During her childhood she often assisted her father in his practice as a family doctor traveling around the County to help deliver babies, pull teeth, and set broken bones. She learned how to fly a sea plane so she so she could help him by flying him to remote lakes and ponds to address medical needs at various logging camps.

Betsy followed in her family’s footsteps and attended the University of Maine at Orono where she studied education. While at the University she joined Chi Omega Sorority and met her future husband, Bill Ruff, a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Upon graduation, in 1956, she moved to Hartford, Conn. to be an elementary school teacher. She and Bill courted after graduation and married in 1957 while he served in the Army.

Together they moved to Concord, N.H. where Betsy worked part-time with special needs children while also raising her family. She was actively involved in Concordia Lutheran Church teaching Sunday School as well. When the family moved to East Swanzey, N.H. Betsy resumed her full-time career as the director of a local day care center.

In 1976 Betsy and Bill returned to Maine moving to Freeport where she remained until her move to Bay Square in December, 2019. Together they lovingly renovated and cared for their third farmhouse at 55 Durham Road in which she welcomed guests at any time of day or night always stretching a meal to feed whoever was at her table.

In Freeport, Betsy was an active community member who ran for Freeport Town Council, famously winning by one vote! Betsy was the founding director of Freeport Community Services which she remained passionately involved with until her death. During this time, as she managed a full-time job while being a full-time mother, she returned to graduate school and completed her master’s in social work at the University of Connecticut focusing on community organization.

Betsy completed her career at the University of New England’s School of Social Work as their director of field placement, also serving as acting director at one time. Even after she retired from her full-time position Betsy continued to supervise graduate students and pass on her love of social work to future generations.

Throughout her life in Freeport she served on various community committees supporting economic development, community support and the arts. She was an active participant in bringing the YMCA to Freeport and followed up her commitment by volunteering regularly in their pre-school program reading to the kids and holding special holiday events.

Betsy was an avid traveler both throughout the United States and the world. She appreciated learning about other people and places and passed this love onto her children.

Betsy was passionate about her family, her community and her career. Her entire life was spent helping and caring for others. To this we say mission accomplished!

She is survived by her partner of 20 years, Edward Blessing; her children, Julianne Morrison of Durham, David and Jane Wellehan Ruff of Portland, Melissa Cassel, of Natick, Mass. and James and Claire Hall of Manchester, Vt.; grandchildren, Yuki Hall, Bridget Ruff, Maggie Ruff, Sam Hall and Jordan Cassel.

She was predeceased by her husband, William John Ruff.

Even in her death Betsy continued to give back to her community by donating her body to science through the University of New England School of Medicine.

A memorial service via Zoom will be held on Sunday, Feb. 7 at 1 p.m. Interested parties should email [email protected] for the invitation link.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in honor of Betsy be made to

Freeport Community Services

53 Depot St.,

Freeport, ME 04032

