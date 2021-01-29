Ronald Mansfield 1957 – 2021 BUXTON – Ronald Mansfield was born Nov. 2, 1957. He passed away unexpectedly in Buxton on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. As a father and master shipwright, he was highly respected by those who knew of him and loved dearly by those familiar with the man himself. His memory is honored by his sisters Shirley, Debra, and Norma. Through his exceptional efforts as a professional and his passionate actions as a father, he laid a strong foundation for his children and will be dearly missed. We love you Dad, Dylan, Kathryn, and Shane Mansfield

