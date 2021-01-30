PORTLAND – It is with great sadness we announce the death of a beloved husband and father, Nicolino Ciccomancini, 85, who died peacefully, Jan. 25, 2021, with his loving family by his side. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and uncle.

Nicolino “Nick” Ciccomancini was born August 29, 1935 in Lettomanopello, Pescara, Italy – in the region of Abruzzo. He was the son of Sante Ciccomancini and Anna Toppi who predeceased him. He attended local schools and became a finished cabinet maker by trade. He was also an accomplished oboist.

On July 5, 1954 he and his mother set sail from Italy, on the historic passenger steamship “Nea Hellas”, which brought tens of thousands of Europeans to America, enabling them to fulfill their dreams of a better life during the difficult postwar years in Europe. He arrived in New York on July 13, 1954, joining his father and sister who also emigrated from Italy to the U.S. the previous year – eventually settling on Munjoy Hill in Portland.

While in Portland, he attended night school at Portland High School to learn English and worked as a finish cabinet maker at the Paul B. McLellan Company, where he most notably hand-crafted the main entrance doors of USM’s Payson Smith hall. In 1957, he met the love of his life and future wife, Patricia Anne Domenico, whom he married on Oct. 21, 1961. Together, they started a beautiful family and began the first of many entrepreneurial ventures, culminating in the establishment of Ciccomancini Properties.

He loved to cook and dedicated much of his talents volunteering his time in supporting various charities and St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church. He was a long-time member of the Society of the Holy Name, International Order of Alhambra, Italian Heritage Center, and Maine Elks Association. He also was an avid gardener and winemaker. Later in life, he developed a passion for golf – joining the Construction League at Riverside Golf course and the Southern Maine Senior Golfers’ Association – where he very much enjoyed the camaraderie.

He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Patricia Anne (Domenico) Ciccomancini; his daughter Anna Ciccomancini Laganas and her husband Peter of Arlington, Mass., his daughter Patricia Ciccomancini Fecteau and her husband Wayne of Merrimack, N.H., his son Santino Ciccomancini of Portland, his son Tomasso Ciccomancini and his wife Suzanne of Portland, and his son Adriano Ciccomancini and his wife Kerrilyn of Portland. He is survived by eight grandchildren, Nicola, Antonio, Sante, Rocco, Thomas, Aurelia, Vincent, Genevieve. He is also survived by his sister, Pasqualina (Ciccomancini) DiTomasso of Pescara, Italy; his niece Lily DiTomasso of Pescara, Italy, his nephew Fausto DiTomasso and his wife Aurelia of Pescara, Italy and Dr. Valentino DiTomasso of Castel di Sangro, Italy, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, and Belgium.

Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 31, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. Following CDC guidelines, masks and proper social distancing are required for all those in attendance.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 1 at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, in Portland.

To share memories of Nick or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to

St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church,

72 Federal St.,

Portland, ME 04101.

