FORT PIERCE, Fla. – Catherine M. “Cathy” Carew, 64, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020 at her home in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Cathy was born on Dec. 1, 1956 in St. Petersburg, Fla., to Patricia L. and James M. Peck. She spent her childhood summers in York Beach, and winters in St. Petersburg, Fla., eventually moving permanently to York. Cathy graduated from York High School, where she was an active member of the York High School band. Cathy started working at The Goldenrod, her family’s business, during her teenage years, where she met her sweetheart and future husband, Martin Carew, of Belmont, Mass. and York Beach. Cathy was happily married to Marty for 43 years.

After their wedding in 1977, Cathy began a career with Maine Savings Bank in Portland, and continued her banking career after she and Marty relocated to Hobe Sound, Fla. in later years. Cathy spent her years in Florida happily visiting with her parents, and Marty’s parents, Martin and Nancy Carew, as well as other close family and friends. Cathy enjoyed dining out, afternoon card games, and an occasional round of golf. Besides spending time with Marty, Cathy enjoyed chatting with family members, and cherished her occasional trips home to Maine.

As well as her husband Marty, Cathy is survived by her five siblings, James Peck of Stuart, Fla., Charles “Chuck” Peck and his wife Kim of York, Stephen Peck and his partner Lisa Puccio of Ypsilanti, Mich., David Peck of York, and Cindy Moloney and her husband Mike, of South Berwick. The loss of Cathy is also felt by her nieces and nephews, James, Libby, Theresa, Minnie, Caleb, Alivia, Maggie, Catie, and Annie; and her great-nephew, Paul. Cathy was also close to her many cousins and their families, as well as her sister-in-law, Sherry Colt, and her husband George, of Kennebunk.

In respect for the safety of Cathy’s loved-ones and friends, a funeral Mass will be celebrated in the fall.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24 in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York. Burial will be in the First Parish Cemetery. Lucas and Eaton Funeral Home, York is directing arrangements. Visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com

Guest Book