PORTLAND – Herbert Lee Brooks, 72, passed away Jan. 25, 2021, in Portland. He was born on Sept. 17, 1948 in Portland, the son of Alton and Margaret (Daggett) Brooks.

Herb graduated from Portland High School class of 1966. He served his country in the United States Army serving in Vietnam. Upon his honorable discharge from the military, he settled in Maryland working as a machinist. In 1986 he returned home to Maine and started working for Maine Medical Center until his retirement in September of 2010.

Herb was a very sociable person and would talk to just about anyone. He was thoughtful and caring of other people.

He was an enthusiastic Harley Davidson fan and was known as “A Harley wanna be.” Herb was a lifetime member of the VFW and Amvets.

He is predeceased by his parents; and one brother, Roy C. Brooks Sr.

Herb is survived by his two sons, William and his wife Nicole of Baltimore, Steven and his wife Keri of Princeton, W.Va.; grandchildren, Katie, Bella, Mollie, and Kaleigh; brother, Alton Brooks of Tewksbury, Mass. and sister, Regina Brooks of Gorham; also, by a sister-in-law, Lorraine M Brooks, Portland; his niece, Jeannie M. Cote, nephew, Roy C. Brooks Jr.; and his grandniece, Debora Cote all of Portland.

Herb will be interred in the spring at The Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and residents at The Woods at Canco for their support and friendship. A sincere thank you also to the doctors and staff of Maine Medical Center for the care provided to Herb.

To share memories of Herb or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to a charity of one’s choice.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous