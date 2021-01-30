BIDDEFORD – Dorothy L. Hall, 86, last surviving child of John Baptiste and Leda (Lord) Danis of Biddeford, passed away peacefully on Jan. 20, 2021, after a brief illness.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 66 years, Charles V. Hall; her daughters, Susan Shumway of Gray, Michelle Hall Bories of Nashua, N.H., a son, Charles M. Hall of Terre Haute, Ind.; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandsons.

Due to Covid-19, services are private. Burial will be in her family lot at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Cote Funeral Home, Saco.

Guest Book