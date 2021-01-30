BRIDGTON – Margaret Mary (Vaillancourt) Wilmot, 78, of Casco, died early Thursday evening, Jan. 28, 2021 at Bella Point in Bridgton.

Margaret was born in Winterville on Feb. 28, 1942, the daughter of the late Ludger and Geraldine (Pelletier) Vaillancourt. She was educated in local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy.

On Sept. 3, 1977, Margaret married the love of her life, George “Dick” Wilmot in their backyard in South Portland.

She worked for Daka Food Service (B&M Baked Beans and Fairchilds) for many years then worked alongside her husband at Casco AG Redemption where she loved seeing and talking with the customers. She retired to enjoy scrapbooking, gardening and spending as much time as she could with family.

Margaret was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Ken and Tim Vaillancourt and three sisters, Debi Davis, Patricia Knight and Mary Hicks.

She is survived by her husband, George Wilmot of Casco; her daughters, Valerie Lamkin and her husband, Richard of Windham, Lynn Carlson and her husband, Curt of Sanford and Lisa Wilmot of Lewiston, her sons Rick Teele of Madrid and Kevin Wilmot and his wife, Debbi of Biddeford; her siblings, Donna Farnham and her husband Bill of Oakland, Allan Vaillancourt and his wife, Barbara of Westbrook, Theresa Garnett of Lewiston, Jean Carver of Portland, Patricia Vaillancourt of Cornish, Arlene Vaillancourt of Scarborough and Donna Rae Arklis of Burlington, Mass.; 19 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; lots of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Bella Point Bridgton for the wonderful care and love given to Margaret while she was a resident there.

A graveside service will be later in the spring at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

Arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco where Margaret’s family welcomes your kind words and condolences on her Tribute Wall at http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Gifts may be made in Margaret’s memory to the

Resident Activity Fund, Bella Point Bridgton,

186 Portland Rd.,

Bridgton, ME 04009

