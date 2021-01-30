If you are an ice-skater who has enjoyed the near-perfect skating conditions on the state’s rivers, lakes and ponds, be advised those conditions may not last much longer.
Sunday will remain clear and cold, but clouds will move in Monday and forecasters believe between 8 and 12 inches of snow will fall across much of York and Cumberland counties beginning Monday night and through Tuesday, with temperatures rising into the lower 30s Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Monday during the day likely will be quiet, but we will start to see snow approaching the New Hampshire state line mid- to late afternoon Monday before continuing to move into Maine for the evening commute,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Hunter Cubbs, who works in the weather service’s Gray office. “There is a potential for the timing to change a little bit, but we expect a snow event through early Tuesday evening. Tuesday looks like a pretty snowy day.”
Cubbs said snow totals likely will range from 8 to 12 inches across interior and coastal York and Cumberland counties. Precipitation could include a mix of sleet in the midcoast, depending on air temperatures. In addition, northeast winds may gust up to 25 to 30 mph or more along the coast, creating blowing and drifting conditions.
Driving could be hazardous beginning Monday night because of low visibility and snow-covered roads, and the chance of poor driving conditions increases Tuesday with more snow and gusting winds.
