FREEPORT – Geneva Camilla Williams, 95, formerly of Vaughan Street in Portland, died on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Hawthorne House after a brief illness.

Geneva was born on Sept. 29, 1925, in Portland, the daughter of the late Antonio and Consiglia (Romano) Forgione. Geneva was one of nine children. She grew up in Portland, attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1943.

After high school Geneva entered the workforce working at Guardian Loan Company. She worked as a waitress at Valle’s Restaurant for many years, as well as working in a law office. She was a single mom and did a great job raising her two sons.

Geneva was a devout Catholic and her faith helped her be the loving and caring mother everyone wanted to be around. The entire West End neighborhood felt like they were her best friend. Geneva dedicated much of her time to studying and teaching her Catholic faith to herself as well as others.

Geneva was predeceased by her eight siblings, Raphael, Anna, Lenore, Antonetta, Dorothy, Eva, Alfredo, Salvatore; and a grandson, David Young.

She is survived by her two sons, Richard Young and his significant other Suzanne Ferrar of Gray, and Robert Young and his wife Christine of Jacksonville, Fla.; three grandchildren, Robert, Amy, and Nicole; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Geneva’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

