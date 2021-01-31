CUMBERLAND – Glenna Turner 87, died on Jan. 25, 2021 at Hawthorne House in Freeport. She was born to Leon E and Thelma E Strout Burnell, grew up on their Cumberland farm and attended local schools. After marrying her sweetheart, Yarmouth boy Marshall R. Turner, in 1950 they remained in Cumberland where they bought their lifetime home and raised their family.

In addition to the full-time job of raising six kids and welcoming all their neighborhood besties to join the chaos, Glenna achieved much in her life. She was a lifelong learner, avid student and spiritually devout. She was an accomplished artist and was thrilled to have the tutelage of some of Maine’s finest artists at their Concept School of Visual Studies. She earned her real estate license, learned how to fly a small plane and had her own perennial garden business. She was a founding member of her church, longtime deaconess and short of being on their deathbed made sure her kids were spit-polished and present for Sunday School and church each week.

Her artist’s flair was present in everything she did. She could make a patch of bluets come alive on canvas or evoke a second look to realize an oriental rug with its flipped fringe was actually painted on the patio floor. She transformed their backyard into an inviting canvas of perennials, lily pond and woven hedge archways.

She loved her friends and family deeply and was a force when it came to the well-being of her kids. After the death of her daughter, she was able to harness her grief to work with M.A.D.D. and with her tenacity and testimony a change was made to Maine’s DUI laws.

In addition to daughter, Laura Turner Tarbox, she was predeceased by her husband, Marshall; her brother, Keith; and nephew, Bradley Burnell.

She is survived by her children, Lee-Anne Genthner and Gary Turner of Cumberland, Mark Turner Sr. and wife Jerri-Marie of Sarasota, Fla., Susan Kelly and husband Greg of Yarmouth, Matthew Turner and fiancé Angel-Lorrain Christensen of Old Orchard; her 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and her nephews, Dell K and Paul Burnell.

There will be no formal memorial service, but we invite all who knew this warrior mother and grandmother, accomplished artist, dirt digging gardener and friend to reflect back and smile as you remember who she was and what she meant to you.

