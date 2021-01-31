DOVER, N.H. – Bernard William Keene Sr., 94 years, died Jan. 25, 2021 at Watson Fields in Dover, N.H.

Bernard was born May 9, 1926 in Wells, a son of Bernard and Alice (Maguire) Keene. He proudly served his country during WWII in the U.S. Navy. Bernard worked for many years at CMP as a foreman in the meter department. On Dec. 12, 1948 he married Bertha Mae Stevens, celebrating 60 years of marriage until her death in 2009.

Bernard was a very handy person and enjoyed puttering around his home. Most importantly, he loved his family.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bertha, Bernard was predeceased by his daughter, Brenda Keene; and sister, Beatrice Sansoucy.

Bernard is dearly missed by his son, Bernard Keene Jr. and his wife Jacqueline of Hampden; his grandson, Dustin Keene of Holden; and son-in-law, Richard Bartlett.

Services will be private.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Bernard‘s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Should friends desire, memorial donations in Bernard’s name may be made to:

Alzheimer’s Association,

383 US Route One #2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

