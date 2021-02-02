Colleen M. Morong 1937 – 2021 BATH – Colleen M. Morong, 83, known to many as “Mumma Rabbit” died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Winship Green in Bath. She was born in Augusta on Dec. 26, 1937, a daughter of Norman and Ethel (Goodell) Rogers. She attended Morse High School in Bath. On Jan. 27, 1957 she married Robert Brown. Colleen was employed at Arbach Shoe, Reny’s, Bath Cemetery Department and JJ Cleaners in Brunswick. In November of 1982 she married Larry Morong. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Smith Tobey Post in Bath. She enjoyed pull tickets, Sunday dinners and rides in the Basin. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband, Robert Brown in 1979, her second husband Larry Morong on May 13, 2000, one sister, Methly Merry and one brother, Herbie Rogers. She is survived by three sons, Larry Brown and his wife Karen of Texas, Bill Brown of Phippsburg, and Mark Brown of Harpswell, one daughter, Robin Hart and her husband Danny of Brunswick; two brothers, Ralph Rogers and his wife Christine of Woolwich and Jerry Rogers of Solon, one sister, Norma Tabiner of Texas; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg in the spring. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association 51 US Route 1 Suite M Scarborough, ME 04074 or http://www.heart.org.

