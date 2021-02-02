Bernard J. Pagurko 1932 – 2021 SOUTH PORTLAND – Bernard Joseph Pagurko, 88, of Running Hill Road and formerly of Raymond and Topsham, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Topsham on Dec. 8, 1932, the son of Joseph and Sophie Belanger Pagurko. Mr. Pagurko was a 1952 graduate of Brunswick High School. He earned his B.S. degree in Business Administration from The University of Southern Maine in 1958. His college education was interrupted by his service to his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict until 1954. On June 16, 1956, he married Nancy Giroux at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Brunswick. Mr. Pagurko worked at Union Mutual Insurance until 1965 in the Controller’s Department and as a Supervisor of the Insurance Accounting Department. He then worked at Wright and Pierce Civil Engineers in Topsham as a controller. On Jan. 17, 1970, Mr. Pagurko was appointed Postmaster of Topsham by President Lyndon B. Johnson and was the last Postmaster being sworn in on Jan. 31, 1970 under the political system. After retiring from the Post Office in 1992, he then worked eight years seasonally for L.L. Bean’s at the distribution center. Mr. Pagurko enjoyed spending winters in Florida and loved the Disney World atmosphere. He also enjoyed traveling, hiking, mountain climbing, line dancing, carpentry, reading and relaxing by the water. Surviving besides his wife Nancy Giroux Pagurko of South Portland are three daughters, Susan Gervais and her husband George of Hendersonville, Tenn., Sandra McLellan and her husband John of Topsham and Jane Baker of Augusta, a son, Mark Pagurko and his wife Laurie of Topsham; and a sister, Georgette Miller of Harpswell. He is also survived by seven grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren. He was predeceased by a sister Joyce Brown. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 2-4 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church-All Saints Parish. Mask are required and COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. Spring Interment will be in the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: Honor Flight Maine PO Box 1770 Portland, ME 04104-1770

