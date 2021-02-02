Lt. Col. (Ret) Robert Ralph Kauffman, U.S. Army 1936 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Lt. Col. Robert “Bob” Kauffman opened his eyes one last time on Jan. 28, 2021 to see his loving family by his side as he peacefully passed on to the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer. Bob was born in Tower City, Pa. on July 5, 1936 to his parents Ralph and Eva Kauffman. He was a brother of Phi Delta Theta at Gettysburg College, where he earned a degree in history. While in college, he met his first wife, Ellen B. Yarborough, the mother of his two daughters. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army and rose to the rank of Lt. Col. before retiring and continuing to support veterans through his work for the Army and Air Force Mutual Aid Association in Ft. Meyer, Va. He was an Army Ranger and served two tours in Vietnam as an infantry officer. He retired from the Army from an assignment in the Pentagon as the Chief of Retirement Services. He was a true patriot. He is survived by his sister, Kay Orr; two daughters and their husbands, Jan Marie Ward and her husband Norman E. Ward III and Sandra Kauffman and her husband Michael Doucette; and three grandsons, Dr. Bryan Ward, David Ward, and Peter Doucette. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Josephine Bowman Kauffman, his brother Richard Kauffman, and sister Ruth Kauffman Harvey. Bob’s family would like to give heartfelt thanks to the staff at Thornton Hall and Mid Coast Hospital, and to the CHANS hospice team, all of whom treated him with great care and respect, and eased our journey towards the end of his life. He will be buried at the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Maine in May. Full obituary and pictures can be found at desmondfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s memory to the: Wounded Warrior Project or the Oasis Free Clinics in Brunswick, Maine

