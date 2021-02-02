Mary Etta Newton Patten 1952 – 2021 RANDOLPH – Mary Etta Newton Patten, 68, died at her home Jan. 27, 2021 from a prolonged illness surrounded by family and loved ones. She was the daughter of Myron J Newton and Amy Ethel Lambert Newton. Mary was married for 37 years to Harry Patten. She enjoyed gardening, plants, crocheting, reading, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was well known to speak her mind. She was predeceased by her husband Harry; father Myron, mother Amy; brothers Walter, Norman, Benjamin, Myron (Sonny) and sister Olive Peaslee (Dolly). She is survived by son Joseph Patten, daughter Honey-May Curtis and her husband Carl Curtis of Randolph; sister Faye Pollard of Brunswick, brother Richard Newton and wife Mary Newton of Brunswick, brother Tex Newton of West Bath, brother Jack Newton of Dresden; grandchildren Scott, Sydney, Amy, Camryn, Erika and Audrey; great-grandchild Sawyer; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are by Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

