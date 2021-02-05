April D. Furbush 1947 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – April D. Furbush, 73, of Topsham, died Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Midcoast Hospital. She was born April 12, 1947, in Lynn, Mass., the daughter of Arthur and Patricia Armstrong Mackenzie. Spending her childhood in Massachusetts, she moved to Maine as a teen and was a graduate of Edward Little High School, class of ’65, later attending Westbrook Junior College. She was homebody, spending most of her attentions on her loving family. She was formerly employed at LL Bean, Freeport and Bell Label Co., Lewiston. She was passionate about angels, musical theater (Miss Saigon, Phantom of the Opera, and Les Miserables were favorites), and constantly read about spirituality (she loved John Butler’s works). She loved people and making them smile, helping whenever she could. Her firstborn, Hayley, heads the embroidery department at LL Bean’s and is an avid gardener and active grandmother of five. Hayley’s Irish twin, Scarlett, is an award-winning playwright and novelist with a background in sales and journalism. Her youngest, Brady, ran her own daycare for years and recently has been focused on her baking skills and her grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers, Arthur Mackenzie and Paul Mackenzie; two sisters, Janis Stowe and Cynthia Counter. She is survived by three daughters, Hayley Arsenault and her husband Michael of Topsham, Scarlett Savage of Topsham, Brady Murphy and her husband Tim of Benton; nine grandchildren, Adam, Darren, and Andrew Crawford; Cody, Emma-Leigh, and Bethany Rioux; Garrett Murphy; Daphne Ellis; and Jessica Savage; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Though a very spiritual person, the family will celebrate her life privately according to her wishes. With heartfelt gratitude, the family thanks the hospital ICU doctors and nurses for the grace and dignity April received under their care. Memories and condolences may be shared at http://www. brackettfh.com. Memorial donations can be made to the United Way of Mid Coast Maine, 34 Wing Farm Parkway, #201 Bath, ME 04530

