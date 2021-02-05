Mercedes Haines 1934 – 2020 BATH – Mercedes Haines passed away suddenly and with her daughter, Dec. 29, 2020. Mercedes C. Haines was born Sept. 16, 1934 in Manhattan, N.Y., to Victor and Katherine Pavlick Moreno. At the age of 2, her father died, and her mother worked as a stewardess on the S.S. America, flagship of the United States Lines. While her mother was at sea, Mercedes would board with a lovely lady, Mrs. Francis Nejez. Although growing up during The Great Depression and Pre-World War II era in New York City, she always claimed that her childhood was magical there. In later years, she would revisit the city and enjoyed taking her children and grandchildren with her to share her favorite activities and places with them. At age 14, she lost her mother and moved to live with her Aunt Lilyan and Uncle Delbert Martin in Port Arthur, Texas. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1953 and then went on to receive her associate degree. It was in Port Arthur, Texas, that she met her future husband and love of her life, James F. Haines, a merchant seaman. He brought her to Bath, where they married in 1963. After settling into Maine life, they had their two children, Stephen and Kelli, who she devoted her life to. She loved being a mother, preparing lavish homemade meals, decorating for the holidays, being a scout leader, teaching CCD and having fresh baked cookies ready when the kids came home from school. Mercedes returned to work as the children grew older, eventually managing Anne Klein in Freeport and then opening and managing Aureus Golf Clothing. Upon retirement, she was a hostess at the Kennebec Tavern in Bath when it opened, and she retired again when she was 80. Mercedes loved the arts, going to concerts, and to travel – with her husband, daughter, grandchildren or by herself. Flying to San Francisco to ride a cable car, see a musical, and dine in a five-star restaurant was just another adventure in Mercedes’ life. Her greatest love was her family. Her children and her grandchildren meant all the world to her and she cherished them. Her love knew no bounds. She always had a positive outlook and smile. Hers was a life well lived and her presence will be greatly missed. She is survived by her beloved family: her son, Stephen M. Haines and his wife Jennifer, of Cape Elizabeth; her daughter and caregiver, Kelli L.K. Haines of Bath; grandchildren, Olivia Babine of Washington, D.C., Ian M. Haines, Katherine G. Haines, and Elijah J. Haines of Cape Elizabeth; cousins, Charles and Patricia Liotta of Ridge, N.Y., Paul and Lorraine Liotta of East Setauket, N.Y., Robert Blanton, Beverly Blanton Green Bay. Wisc., Linda Thayer, Santa Fe, N.M.; nieces, Louise Dutton, Jamie Glennie, Lorie Miete, Beth, Athernon; Nephews Mike Robertson, Dennis Robertson, Bruce Haines and Jesse Haines, and many great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends far and wide. Mercedes was a member of St Mary’s Parish in Bath, where a funeral will be held in the early spring. Thank you to dear friends, Grace Jones and David Chadwick. A special thank you from the Haines family to Dr. Timothy Howe, Bath Paramedics and The Bath Police Department. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com. Let peace begin with me, Let this be the moment now; With every step I take, Let this be my solemn vow: To take each moment and live each moment In peace eternally. Let there be peace on earth And let it begin with me.

