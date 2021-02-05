Maurice L. “Moe” Tremblay 1941 – 2021 FLORIDA – Maurice L. “Moe” Tremblay, 79, of Brooksville, Fla., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Oak Hill Hospital. A native of Brunswick, Maine, he was born Dec. 29, 1941, to Joseph and Denise (Bernier) Tremblay, one of three children. Moe, as he was known to many, served his country honorably from 1960 to 1963 in the United States Air Force and was a machinist by profession. Mr. Tremblay had been a Florida resident since the early 1970s; first in St. Petersburg, then in Crystal River and finally settling down in Brooksville, Florida, where he had lived for the past 25 years. While living in St. Petersburg, he was employed by Hudgens Tool and Die Co.; while living in Brooksville, he worked for Sims Machine and Controls and while in Crystal River, he owned Tremblay’s Machine Shop, from where he repaired equipment for Florida Mining. Moe’s love of flying led him to earning his pilot’s license and owning his own Cherokee plane. In addition to his parents, Mr. Tremblay was preceded in death by a sister, Anne Brammer and two brothers-in-law, John Brammer and James Foley. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara N. Tremblay, Brooksville, Fla.; son, Kevin Tremblay (wife Terri), Crystal River, Fla.; sister, Priscilla Foley, Seminole, Fla.; grandchildren, Kristopher Porter (wife Caitlin), New Haven, Conn., Starla Whaley (husband Travis), Inglis, Fla.; Christina Scruggs; Amber Witty (husband Joey Ellis) and Dustin Liddon (wife Adrian), all of Crystal River, Fla.; great-grandchildren Charlotte Porter, New Haven, Conn.; Emily Ricca (husband Nick), Ormond Beach, Fla.; Aubrey Whaley, Inglis, Fla.; Hadley Gilman; Lauryn, Addisyn and Nathan Scruggs; Beau and Luke Witty, all of Crystal River, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Parker J. Ricca of Ormond Beach and Camryn Chesmore, Crystal River, Fla., as well as many nieces and nephews. Friends and family will gather to Celebrate Moe’s life on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Fla. Entombment will follow at Fountains Memorial Park with military honors being rendered by the United States Air Force. Services entrusted to Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, Fla.

