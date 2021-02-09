Betty L. Masse 1929 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Betty L. Masse, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Governor King, The Highlands, Topsham. Betty was born in Brunswick on June 13, 1929 to Olive E. Rogers and Robert L. Mathieson. Betty graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1949. On Dec. 29, 1951, Betty married Robert J. Masse, deceased in 2016, and together shared 65 years of marriage. Betty worked at Jay Brush Brunswick, resorts in North Carolina at Lake Logan and Pinehurst, with her husband, Bob, and at Bowdoin College in the Business Office, Bursar’s Office and Treasurer’s Office for 43 years. She was an honorary member of Bowdoin College Alumni in May of 1992 and received the Alumni Award for Faculty and Staff in October of 1992. The Betty L. Masse Conference Room was dedicated at the Ham House in April, 2001. Betty enjoyed her home watching the birds and other animals who came to visit, as well as gardening, visiting Bailey Island, where she grew up, and traveling with Bob and friends. Betty is survived by her sister-in-law, Rachel Masse Gilmore, her husband, Barry and many nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her brother, Donald Mathieson and his wife Georgia of Bailey Island. Betty will have a graveside service at Growstown Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences can be made to Brackett Funeral Home, http://www.brackettfh.com Donations can be made to: Midcoast Humane 30 Range Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011 or: to a charity of your choice

