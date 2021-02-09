Edward A. Zazeski 1937 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Edward A. Zazeski, 83, of Topsham, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 after a long illness. He was born in Southold, N.Y. on April 9, 1937, the son of Frank Zazecki and Stefnie Zaniuoska Zazecki. He attended schools in Southold, N.Y. and worked on the family potato farm. He enlisted in the Navy in 1955 and was part of the crew of VP-11 flying P2 maritime patrol anti-submarine warfare aircraft. On Feb. 14, 1959 he married Doris Nadeau Zazeski in St. John’s Catholic Church, Brunswick. After retiring, Ed and Doris spent the winter months in Florida. Ed was previously employed by the Brunswick Times Record. He was a self-taught mason and homebuilder and started Ed Zazeski & Sons, Inc. and built many homes in the Brunswick-Topsham area. He loved his heavy equipment and farming. He was a member of the Topsham American Legion Post 202 and Boca Raton American Legion Post 277 and also the AMVETS, Elks Lodge #2043; and Fleet Reserve Association. Ed was predeceased by his wife; his parents; two sisters, Agnes Harvey and Irene Kowalski, and three brothers, John Zazecki, Wesley Zazecki, and Frank Zazecki. He is survived by two sons, Wayne E. Zazeski and his wife Caroline Zazeski and David A. Zazeski and his wife Elaine Zazeski; three grandchildren, Adam Zazeski, Amanda Zazeski-Talbot, and Brianne Delcourt; and four great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held in the spring with a military ceremony. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

