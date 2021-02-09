Emily J. Blodgett 1934 – 2021 RENO, Nev. – Emily J. Blodgett, 86, passed away on Monday Jan. 11, 2021 at her daughter’s home surrounded by family. Emily was born on June 12, 1934 in Bangor and lived in Eddington until the age of 5 when her father passed away. She and her mother then moved to Millinocket to live with her grandfather, Harry Bragdon. When her grandfather retired, sold his home and business, they all moved to Bowdoinham, right down the road from her future husband Ray. Emily graduated from Brunswick High School in 1952 and completed a one-year secretarial program at Becker Junior College in Worcester, Mass. She worked in Portland as a secretary for Portland Savings Bank and Ballard Oil until her marriage to Ray in Bowdoinham on Sept. 2, 1957. They moved to Waterville for three years and Emily worked at Colby College. In 1960, they built a house in Winslow where they raised their family and lived together until 2019. Ray and Emily went to spend the holidays and part of the 2019 winter in Reno, Nev. to be with their daughter Julie and their three grandsons. They ended up staying in Reno for health reasons. Her husband, Ray passed away one year ago, on Jan. 9, 2020. Emily had a lot of patience and a quiet, gentle nature. She was a great cook known for her delicious desserts, a talented seamstress, an avid gardener, and a meticulous homemaker. Emily was a loving and devoted mother who taught her children the value of hard work and how to be wise with money. Emily loved the ocean, having spent childhood summers with her aunt and uncle in Marlboro. Later in life, she and Ray had a tradition of renting a cottage for vacation in Marlboro every summer. Emily enjoyed sailing trips from Camden on the schooners Stephen Taber and Mary Day as well as visits to the coast, especially Reid State Park. Her love of nature from blue skies to the robin’s red breast, the intricate patterns of snowflakes and the sound of ocean waves against the shore brought a sense that she was content in her humble surroundings and enjoyed each day for what it was. Her presence in our lives will be greatly missed. Emily was predeceased by her father, Herman Schnabel, her mother, Winifred (Bragdon) Schnabel; and her husband of 62 years, Raymond Blodgett. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Lance Blodgett of Bowdoinham; her daughter, Julie Reidel and husband Joost of Reno, Nev., her son, Randy Blodgett and wife Terre of Frenchville; and grandsons Hendrik, Matias and Jonas Reidel of Reno, Nev. A graveside service for Emily and Ray is planned for this summer in Millinocket, depending on ease of travel and Covid-19 restrictions.

