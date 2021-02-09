Lloyd H. McCausland 1921 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Lloyd H. McCausland, 99, of Brunswick, died Feb. 5, 2021, following a fall at his home. He was two days shy of his 100th birthday. Lloyd was the husband of Betty McCausland, and the couple have lived independently at Pejepscot Terrace for several years. Lloyd was born on Feb. 7, 1921, in Augusta and was a 1939 graduate of Cony High School. He was the son of Harry and Alida McCausland. Lloyd enlisted in the Army Air Corps after high school and served six years, including the entire duration of World War II. He was a crew chief on several B-18, B-25 and B-26 bombers in Alaska and South Carolina. The planes were used to train crews before being deployed overseas. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1945 and returned to Augusta where he was a skilled auto and truck mechanic at several Augusta garages, including Central Maine Power Company. In 1963, Lloyd moved to Brunswick where he operated Lloyd’s Texaco on Pleasant Street. In addition to repairing cars and selling Texaco gasoline, he bought, sold and repaired hundreds of bicycles. He later was a school bus mechanic and bus driver for SAD #75 in Topsham retiring from the school system in 1998 at the age of 77. He was an active golfer well into his retirement years. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Betty, and son and daughter; Steve McCausland of Camden and Karen Gray of Brunswick. He was predeceased by his two other children whom he adopted when he married Betty; David McCausland and Heidi Lewis. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Marylyn Downs of Brunswick. The couple divorced in 1971 but they remained friends. Lloyd is also survived by five grandchildren, Jennifer McCausland and Adam Gray of Brunswick, Ashleigh Brumet of Orr’s Island, Hunter McCausland of Lisbon Falls and Mark Lewis of Overland Park, Kansas. There will be no services and burial will take place at a later date convenient with the family. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com.

