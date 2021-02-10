Florence L. Dube 1925 – 2021 TOPSHAM – Florence Lachance Dube, 95, of the Governor King’s Community at the Highlands died Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 one day before her 96th birthday. She was born Feb. 2, 1925, the daughter of J. Harvey and Rose Bazinet Lachance. Florence was educated in Brunswick schools and was a 1943 graduate of Brunswick High School. Before her marriage she worked at Bath Iron Works. After her marriage to Norman Dube, Florence worked as a supervising supply clerk at Brunswick Naval Air Station retiring in 1979. In 1984 Mr. and Mrs. Dube began wintering in Florida and summered in Maine. Norman died on August 24, 2007. Florence was a member of St. John’s the Baptist Church. She was also a member of the square dancers of Zephyrhills, Fla.; Pine Tree Acres Camping Club and, Holiday Rambler’s Travel Trailer Club, both of Maine. Surviving are distant relatives and close friends. A visiting hour will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 16 from 11 to noon at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St. Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. at St. John’s the Baptist Church-All Saints Parish 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick. A committal service will be held at the committal shelter (portico of the Mausoleum) outside Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Switzerland Road, Lewiston. Face mask are required for all services and Covid-19 protocols will be followed. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous