Dale Wallace Viles 1938 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Dale Wallace Viles, 82, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 after a brave 13-year battle with Parkinson’s. He also had cerebral palsy from birth. He was born April 15, 1938 in Madison to Cecil Ernest Viles and Doris (Burgess) Viles. He attended school and grew up in the Waterville area. During his senior year he lived in Florida but came back to Maine to graduate with his class in 1958. After graduation he attended Tomlinson Tech and studied art. Before moving back to Maine, Dale worked for Hewlett Packard. He then worked in Civil Service at the Brunswick Naval Air Station for 29 years, retiring on August 30, 1996. On Sept. 6, 1973 he married the love of his life, Joan Dow. His hobbies included stamp collecting, model cars and trains and coin collecting. He also enjoyed woodworking and gardening. Dale was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joan; daughter, Lisa Stimpson and her husband Troy; a granddaughter, Autumn Nicole Hatke; and several cousins. Due to COVID·19 there will be no funeral. There will be a private family viewing with a burial in Belgrade in the spring. You can visit http://www.funeralaltmatives.net to share your thoughts and memories and condolences. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick.

