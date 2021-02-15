Helen Allisot 1942 – 2021 BATH – Helen Allisot, 78, a lifelong resident of Bath died, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. She was born in Bath on Sept. 12, 1942, a daughter of Raymond E. and Ruth M. (Pendleton) Berry Sr. Helen graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1960. In 1975 she was employed at the Brunswick-Topsham Water District, retiring in 2008. She enjoyed football, reading and especially spending time with her family, friends, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her longtime companion, Brooks Coatsworth of Bath; her children, Carla Crossley and her husband Timothy of Woolwich, Patrick Snyder and his wife Ann of Bath, Cheryl Marceau and her husband Jeff of Livermore, Michael Allisot and his wife Katherine of Topsham; one brother, Raymond Berry Jr. and his wife Leatrice of Brunswick; her grandchildren, Tony Snyder, Cody Snyder, Joshua Marceau, Jacob Marceau, Ashleigh Elves, Amber Allisot and Allison McCullom; her great-grandchildren, Annabelle Elves, Rayelynn Hutter, Noah McCullom, Scarlett Marceau, Judson Marceau, Jane Marceau, Ryleigh Snyder, Ellie Tate, Ian Tate and Tyler Tate; a niece and a nephew. She was predeceased by her sister, Jean Blake. Visiting hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Due to COVID 19 wearing masks and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Dean Snell Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 104 Brunswick, 04011 or at http://www.deansnell.org

