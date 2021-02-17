Neal E. Brown 1936 – 2021 BOWDOINHAM – Neal E. Brown passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 10, 2021, at the age of 84. He will be remembered most for his kind heart and ability to make those around him laugh. Neal was born in Mexico, Maine, on Sept. 14, 1936, to Alfred and Nona (Fogg) Brown. He was one of 15 children raised on a farm in Richmond. Neal graduated from Richmond High School in 1955 and enlisted in the Air Force soon after. Upon returning from the military he met and married his wife, Priscilla and started a family. His first job after his time in the military was working for Armour Meat Co. with his life long friend, Fulton Curtis. Later he began a career in civil service at the Brunswick Naval Air Station, beginning in telecommunications and moving on to work for OSHA, which brought him to the Naval Air Station Bermuda after his children finished school. Neal also proudly served on the Richmond board of selectman for 15 years and as a volunteer firefighter on the Richmond Fire Department. After retirement, he started what might have been his most loved career, working as a bus driver for Mt. Ararat and Richmond High School. When he finally retired he loved spending his days driving his pick up around “his” town, meeting friends for coffee, sitting outside in the sun with his adored wife and taking trips to New Hampshire and Massachusetts to see his beloved grandchildren. Neal is survived by his wife, Priscilla of 61 years, his two sons, Troy (Sarah), Shawn (Carrie), daughter, Lisa and six grandchildren, twins Chandler and Zachary Huff, Brittaney and Jasmine Brown and Nathan and Samantha Brown. In light of the current pandemic, a delayed graveside service will be held at the Veterans cemetery in Augusta. Further details will be provided closer to the date. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, Maine, 04357 In lieu of flowers, donation in Neal’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at St Jude.org

