Beverly Ann Berry 1934 – 2021 GORHAM – Beverly Ann Berry, a resident of Gorham, passed away peacefully Friday Feb. 5, 2021. She was born in Bath on August 1, 1934, the daughter of Kathleen (Gray) and F. Horace Rittall Jr. Beverly grew up in Five Islands, Maine where she attended schools, graduating from Morse High School in Bath. She would often reflect on the many memories of growing up in Five Islands. As a teen she worked during the summer in the dining hall on Malden Island. Recalling the row over to work (most often in the fog), walking through the woods to the-mile-long beach now known as Reid State Park, and spending time down on the dock, at the Ice Cream Parlor and Ledgemere, the town beach. Beverly was a dedicated homemaker and wife to her late husband of 66 years, Arthur O. Berry. They made their home in Westbrook where they raised their family. She and Arthur moved to Windham then retired to Bonita Beach, Fla. for the winters. She enjoyed spending time in the sun, walking the beach and enjoying sunsets with friends. They would return to Maine to summer in Five Islands and Gorham. Her lifetime was blessed with the love of family, friends, her precious pets, feeding the many squirrels, chipmunks and birds and an unshaken faith in God. She worshipped at Prides Corner Congregational and Five Islands Baptist churches. Beverly was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She is survived by her son, David and wife Karen (Halligan) Berry of Orono, daughter, Ronda (Berry) Bailey and her partner Doug Steel of Wallingford, Pa.; six grandchildren, Benjamin Berry (Kristin Dahl), Molly Berry, Timothy Berry, Matthew Bridges (Bethany Stone), Christopher Bailey and partner Emily Nacey, Joshua Bailey (Kelli McGovern); and four great-grandchildren, Dylan and Kyle, Berry and Oliver, and Emmett Bridges; brother-in-law, Edwin O. Berry; two nieces and a nephew. Beverly was welcomed into heaven by her husband, parents, sisters Betty Berry and Marie Moore. She will be interned at Mountainside Cemetery, Georgetown in the spring. The family expresses a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Steven Dobieski and InterMed staff for the consistent support, compassionate care and guidance, which was so reassuring to both Beverly and Arthur through out the years. A Thank-you as well to the caregivers at the Gorham House and Home Instead for their care and support. Memories of Beverly or an online condolence can be shared on the Tribute wall by visiting http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com The family requests that if you wish to make a memorial donation in Beverly’s name please do so to: Five Islands Church Georgetown Rd. Georgetown, ME 04548

