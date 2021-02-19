Keith Robert Connors 1932 – 2021 AUGUSTA – Keith Robert Connors, 88, formerly of Topsham, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at the Maine Veteran’s Home. He was born May 23, 1932 in Allagash, Maine, the first born of five children to James and Rose McBreairty Connors. He graduated from Bangor High School, class of 1951, where he excelled in the Discus. He married Joyce Eleanor Walls in 1953. Joyce died in 1996. He married Janice E. Carlson in 2012. Janice died in 2015. Mr. Connors was a proud Army veteran, having served in Korea. Following his service to country, he was employed by New England Telephone Company for over 30 years until his retirement in 1989. After his retirement he worked for Lee’s Tire, Topsham. He enjoyed outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, and riding his Harley. He was a faithful customer of the Kopper Kettle in Topsham. He frequently attended stock car races and bluegrass festivals. He held a special interest and knowledge of the Civil War and spent time visiting those historical battlefields. He took immense pleasure in his time spent with family and found comfort in his belief that Jesus Christ was his Savior. He is predeceased by a son, Daniel Warren Connors; a brother John D. Connors. He is survived by two sons, James Irving Connors and his wife Mary of Bath, Mark Robert Connors of Lovell, a daughter, Catherine Joyce Perkins and her husband Karl of Bowdoinham; two stepdaughters, Dena Smith and her husband Stephen of Topsham, Denise Carlson of Bowdoinham; two sisters, Shirlee Connors-Carlson of Fort Kent, Una Connors of Brunswick, a brother Roland J. Connors of Frenchville; five grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; one great-grandson; several nieces and nephews. A private family memorial, adhering to Covid public safety precautions, will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. Brunswick. A committal service will be announced for later this Summer in Allegash Municipal Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

