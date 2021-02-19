Warren Harbison 1947 – 2021 WISCASSET – Warren Harbison,73, died at his home Feb. 12, 2021. Warren was born Nov 16, 1947 in Woodlynne, N.J., the son of Ronald and Rose Geist Harbison. He graduated from Collingswood High School in 1966, and then attended Juniata College. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1967 and was honorably discharged in 1971. He married Lynne Heritsko in December 1992. Warren, Lynne and Justin relocated to Maine from Florida in 1994. He started work at Robinhood Marine Center in 1995 and was there until he retired in 2019. The face of Robinhood for many years, he cared for customers and staff and was an integral role in transitioning the marina to Derecktor Robinhood 2016. He was a patient, kind, loving husband, father, friend and co-worker. He will be remembered fondly by his Air Force buddies, Ski, Rich and Tom. While in the Air Force, they played together in the Athletic Leagues. “Harb” was an amazing 3rd baseman with a terrific glove and with that they made up a solid and cohesive infield at Langley AFB. Warren is survived by his wife, Lynne; his sons Jesse Harbison (Giao) of Kentfield, Calif., Josh Harbison (Amelia) of Rohnert Park, Calif., Justin Zang (Sierra) of Astoria, Queens N.Y.; two sisters Jeanne Castagnoli (Jimmie) of Glassboro, N.J., Joan Geohegan (Dave) of Florence, Ky.; a grandson Keegan and granddaughter Kira; niece Kaitlyn Bergelt and nephews Kyle and Matthew Geohegan. The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Haney and Team at New England Cancer Specialists for their care and support over the last 15 months. They gave us precious time together. And thank you to CHANS Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care and support. A special heartfelt thanks to Derecktor Robinhood who is more like family than employer. A big shout out to Teddy, Warren’s beloved orange cat, who never left his side. And to Mary Ellen and Frank, Joann and John who selflessly gave everything of themselves to provide around the clock comfort and care. A celebration of life will be held in the spring at Derecktor Robinhood in Georgetown. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Dean Snell Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 104 Brunswick, ME 04011 or: http://www.deansnell.org

