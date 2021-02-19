Matthew P Corkum 1952 – 2021 BATH – Matthew P Corkum, our beloved father, brother and friend to many, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb 15, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born May 15, 1952 to Ronald Corkum and Joan Stowell Corkum. Matt spent all of his adult life working as a stone and brick mason. A talented craftsman to the trade working on many major projects in the State of Maine, including One City Center in Portland, several Hannaford Supermarkets, and Central Maine Medical Center just to name a few. From chimneys to banks, Matt was so very proud of all the work he did. He loved fishing and hunting and spent his latter years at his mountain retreat in Salem, Maine overlooking Mt Abrams. He was devoted to his family, friends and 4 four legged friends. He was sentimental, soft hearted and so very generous to anyone in need or otherwise. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Ronald and Joan; his sister Casandra; and his son Matthew. He is survived by his daughter Hannah E Corkum of Bath; sister and brother-in-law Candance and Lee Sykes of Mt Vernon, brother Marshall Corkum of Portland, Ore., his wife of 44 years, Coleen Corkum of Bowdoin; as well as, many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in June, with details to be announced at a later date. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visitwww.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Midcoast Humane Society 30 Range Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous