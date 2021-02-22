Gloria Tourtelotte 1940 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Gloria Tourtelotte was born Gloria M. Bourque on Sept. 6, 1940. She passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 13, 2021. She was the daughter of Emile and Loretta (Jacques) Bourque. She is survived by her brother Lionel E. Bourque and his wife Judy of Brunswick, her sister Jeanne D. McKenna and her husband Edward of Topsham, her sister Suzanne P. Dube and her husband Raymond of Brunswick, her sister Simone E. Tupper and her husband James of Bowdoin; her daughter Joan M. Tourtelotte of West Gardiner, her daughter Renee H. Tourtelotte of Bath; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her husband John (Jack) E. Tourtelotte. Family was everything to Gloria. She always made special efforts to stay in touch with family members near and far. She had a positive and lasting impact on everyone whose life she touched. Gloria grew up in the Brunswick/Topsham area and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1958. Gloria had a long work history starting with being a cashier at the Mill Outlet, Carol Cut Rate, and Brunswick Cleaners. She was a dental assistant to Dr. Alfred Obery for seven years. She stayed at home with her daughters until they were in school and then she worked for MSAD 75 in various positions for sixteen years. She also worked for the Times Record for a brief period. Gloria’s faith was a large part of her life. She taught catechism classes for St. John the Baptist church, was a member of the St. John the Baptist’s choir and the Daughter’s of Isabella- Father Remy Circle. She gave many years of dedicated service as a Eucharistic Minister to local nursing homes and hospitals. Community service was another important aspect of Gloria’s life and she spent many years as part of the Bowdoinham Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary. She also volunteered at the Brunswick Soup Kitchen and the Topsham Public Library. Gloria enjoyed family, bowling, music, dancing, working in her flower gardens, watching the birds at her feeders, traveling and reading. Per her wishes there will be no viewing. A funeral mass will be held at St. John the Baptist’s Church in Brunswick at noon on Friday Feb. 26, 2021. Burial services will take place at the Bayview Cemetery in Bowdoinham in the spring. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bowdoinham Fire Department or: St. John the Baptist’s Church in Brunswick or: St. Jude’s Hospital or: the Mid-Coast Hunger Prevention program or: Tedford Shelter in Brunswick

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous