Stephanie A. Curtis 1964 – 2021 LEWISTON – Stephanie A. Curtis, 56, passed away at home with her family by her side after a long battle with kidney disease on Feb. 8, 2021. Stephanie was born June 24, 1964 to the late Pat and Nadine (Grant) McCluskey in Calais, Maine. She graduated from Woodland High School in 1982. Following graduation, she attended cosmetology school in Portland where she met Scott Curtis. They were married June 9, 1984 and settled in Freeport. Stephanie loved to go to yard sales and antique shops to find hidden treasure. She also loved a good book or go for rides on the weekend to her favorite place, The Christmas Tree Shop, in North Conway. She was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband Scott Curtis; her daughters Andrea Curtis and fiancé Travis of Dover-foxcroft, Katie Curtis and fiancé Kyle of Corina; three grandchildren, Ryan, Averi and Noah; her brother Joey McClusky of Germany. Arrangmetns are under the care and direction of Crosman Funeral Home 40 Main St. Lisbon Falls. Please visit http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com to leave heart felt messages to Stephanie’s family and friends.

