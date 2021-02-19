Phyllis (Lemont) Crosby 1930 – 2021 RICHMOND – Phyllis (Lemont) Crosby, 91, passed peacefully at home on Feb. 16, 2021 with family be her side. She was the daughter of Gordon and Bea Lemont, and married the love of her life Edward Crosby in 1951 and together raised a son Edward and a daughter Diane. She worked at the Etonic shop and as a door greater at Walmart, retiring at the young age of 80. She loved laughter and was consistently reminding us to live life to the fullest. She made many enjoyable memories for her son, daughter, grandsons, and great-grandsons. She will be sadly missed by many. The family would like to thank the fabulous healthcare team that made it possible for her to stay at home during her illness. Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, Gordon and Bea Lemont; a sister, Leona; and most importantly, the love of her life, Edward Crosby Sr. Her surviving family members include son, Edward Jr., daughter Diane; grandsons, Edward III, Ryan; and great-grandsons, Shane and Lucas Crosby. At Phyllis’ request there will be a graveside service on Saturday, May 15 at 10 a.m. at Cotton Cemetery, Richmond. Also, at her request “nothing fancy and laugh a lot”. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.kincerfuneralhome.com . Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357. In Phyllis’ memory donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023

Guest Book