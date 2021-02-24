BRUNSWICK — With an abbreviated volleyball season under way, Brunswick has turned to a new yet familiar face in Seth Hartman to guide the program.

Brunswick athletic director Jeff Ramich announced recently that Hartman would replace Kaili Phillips, who was the program’s first coach but resigned after taking a job at Mt. Ararat Middle School in Topsham.

Hartman previously was Phillips’ assistant coach.

“We will miss coach Phillips as she did a wonderful job developing the program into a perennial playoff team,” added Ramich. “I am more than confident that coach Hartman will keep that going.”

Hartman joined the Brunswick program in 2019 as the junior varsity coach. He said his goal is to build upon the success of the program.

“I was like a sponge during each practice and match last season,” said Hartman. “My hope is that the program will continue to grow as it did under her (Phillips) guidance.”

Although teams across the state were permitted to begin practices Feb. 22, Ramich and Hartman said the Dragons will wait until March 1 to get going.

“With scheduling among other factors, it just made more sense for us to start at the beginning of March,” said Hartman, a Wiscasset resident. “I know the girls are excited to get back in the gym, as am I.”

The Dragons are coming off three consecutive Class A postseason appearances, after failing to make the postseason in the first year of the program.

The team will once again be a co-operative program for the shortened season with neighboring Mt. Ararat.

