Dorothy “Dottie” Greene 1937 – 2021 CHINA – Dorothy “Dottie” Greene, 83, died Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 after a brief illness surrounded by her children. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Aug. 26, 1937, the daughter of the late J. George and Sophie (Michalski) Cook. Dottie graduated from Brooklyn’s Sacred Heart Academy High School in 1956 and worked as a dental assistant until she met and married a vibrant, red-headed former Navy frog-man, Fred Greene, in 1960 and the two were married in 1961. In 1968, the couple and their three children packed up and moved from New York to Maine. Dottie was a city girl plunked down in the country where she learned how to plant and harvest a 1-acre garden, raise 100 chickens and manage a variety of crazy cows and pigs. Dottie was an avid gardener and loved the four-seasons from her chair in the kitchen in the 1790s farm house she and Fred renovated, sharing wonderful holidays with her kids and grandkids. Dot was a Brownie troop leader, a member of the China Diners, and a long-time member of the Tole ‘n ME tole painting organization. Her talents as a tole painter were extraordinary. She loved to crochet, fish, and read mysteries. She also managed the business side of Fred’s business, Fred J. Greene Waterproofing. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred Greene, in 2007. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Rountree (Larry) of Leesburg, Va. and Jill Bernier of Brunswick and son Tim Greene of China; four grandchildren, Natalie Greene-Dumont, Scott Bernier, Lexie Bernier and Lilly Rountree; and one great-granddaughter, Arya Dumont; as well as several nephews. There are no planned visiting hours. Spring burial will be at the China Village Cemetery Extension, China, Maine to be announced at a later time. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Rd., Route 32, Windsor. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

