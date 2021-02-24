Jean A. Coston 1946 – 2021 CHINA – Jean A. Coston, 74, loving wife, mother and grandmother, died unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at her home. She was born in Brunswick on Dec. 26, 1946, a daughter of the late Louis Violette and Sylvia J. (Kennedy) and Richard Warren. Mrs. Coston had been employed for over 20 years at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center at Gray Birch. She was predeceased by two brothers, Louis “Peter” and James Violette. Mrs. Coston is survived by her husband of 37 years, Chester M. Coston, Jr. of China; two sons, Stuart L. Rogers of Topsham and Adam L. Jipson of Stafford, Va., three daughters, Sharon L. MacKeigan of Bowdoin, Carol J. Harrington of Phoenix, Ariz. and April J. Jipson of Ogden, Utah; three stepchildren, Gloria Cascio of Albion, Chester M. Coston, III of South China and Wayne H. Coston of Monmouth; a brother, Daniel Violette of Webster, Mass., two sisters, Carol Eichmuller of Holland, Mass. and Sherry L. Chute of Carlton, Mass.; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. There will be no public visiting hours. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the new Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, Windsor Chapel, 983 Ridge Rd., Windsor, Maine. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com

