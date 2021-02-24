Marion Rathbone 1943 – 2021 SOUTH PORTLAND – Marion Rathbone, beloved mother of four and “Nonna” of seven, died at home on Feb. 17, 2021 following a brief illness. Marion was a tornado of emotion and love. Wherever she went, she took a sincere interest in other people, regularly pulled life stories out of complete strangers, and made friends quickly and for life. She was unforgettable to all that were fortunate enough to cross her path. Marion was born at home in Boston on Nov. 9, 1943 to Joseph DiMascio and Phyllis DiMascio (Pecci). When she was young, the family moved to Bath. As a teenager, she could often be found minding the store at the family business, Joe’s Market, in Bath. She was a 1962 graduate of the Academy of St. Joseph in South Berwick and had recently enjoyed a reunion with her classmates. Marion continued her education at Burdett College in Boston, graduating in 1964. Shortly after graduation, she met and married William David “David” Rathbone, making her a part of the large and warm Rathbone family. She and David settled in Annandale, Va. and started their family, welcoming four children, Gregory, Jeffery, Michelle and Michael. In Virginia, Marion began a long and successful career in medical records, working multiple jobs and long hours while also being an active supporter of her children’s schools and activities. This period of her life, which she always recalled as the happiest time, was sadly cut short by David’s premature death in 1983. Marion chose to return to Maine with her four children and made Brunswick home. Marion was extremely proud to have supported all four of her children through Catholic school and college, including typing many papers along the way. Marion would often say she earned those diplomas and degrees, though none of the kids recall her being around at exam time. Marion worked at Maine Medical Center for 30 years, transitioning over her career from a transcriptionist to an expert in electronic medical records. She kept in touch with many friends from work after her retirement. Marion is survived by her sister, Minia Dubbert, and brother-in law Al of Brunswick, half-sisters in Italy, Palma “Pammy” DiAngelo of Sulmona and Anna DiAngiolelli of Pescara; her children and their spouses, Gregory and Ellen of Portland, Jeffery and Erica Keefe of Longmont, Colo., Michelle and favorite son-in-law Paul Raymond of Weston, Mass. and Michael and Shanna of Annapolis, Md. Marion often noted that her seven grandchildren, Daphne, Arabella, Miles, Kai, Chase, William and Brayden remarkably all looked just like her! She loved nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and showering them with gifts. She will also be remembered by a large extended family, including brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many treasured friends. A small funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brunswick at 10 a.m. on May 7, with a time of remembrance for family and friends to follow from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Desmond Funeral Home in Brunswick. The Mass will be webcast for those who cannot attend in-person. Marion will be buried with David at the Culpeper National Cemetery, a military cemetery in Culpeper, Va., on June 21. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Marion was a true lover of animals, so, i n lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Midcoast Humane Society, midcoasthumane.org.

