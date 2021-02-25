Joseph Armand Bussiere 1940 – 2021 LEWISTON – Joseph Armand Bussiere, 80, of Lewiston, peacefully entered the gates of Heaven on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at his home on his late mother-in-law’s birthday. Armand was born in Lewiston on March 7, 1940, the first son of the late Raoul and Florence (Meservier) Bussiere. He was also the first grandson of John and Azela Meservier. They were very good to him. Armand was a devout Catholic never missing mass. When he couldn’t attend due to Covid, he watched it streamlined or on the television. Armand had dementia but his personality never changed. He was always fun loving. Armand and Brenda were very much in love and everyone knew it. He wasn’t afraid to tell her or everyone else. They were married March 21, 1993 on her Grammie Sheen’s birthday. Brenda took care of him at home. She always wanted his family to be able to visit. He loved his family. Armand loved his scratch tickets and occasional trips to the casino. Before Armand was sick they travelled frequently. He enjoyed his morning coffee and breakfast with his fellow veterans. Armand was the first member of the Normand Dionne Post 9150 to receive the recognition of outstanding service to the post and community. He was selected by his peers to receive this honor. His lengthy and outstanding service in the armed service, his years with the United States Postal Service and his long and dedicated service to the VFW all contributed to his selection for this award. He joined the U.S. Air Force in March of 1957 as a logistic specialist. He served tours of duty in Japan, Thailand Taiwan, Vietnam and Africa. In 1967 he was selected to attend Northeastern University in Boston, from which he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement. In 1970 he was selected to attend the Air Force School of Special Investigations in Washington D.C. upon his studies at the school he became a special agent conducting criminal and fraud investigations within the United States and abroad. Some of his biggest assignments were working directly with the Secret Service for a Presidential Protection Detail. During his military career, he received many decorations and awards, meritorious commendations and Vietnam service commendation. Armand retired from the Air Force in 1977 due to a brain tumor from Agent Orange. In 1979 he began working for the U.S. Post Office. He retired after nearly 40 years of combined federal service. He has served the VFW for many years. He is past commander of the Lisbon VFW Post and Normand Dionne Post 9150. He also served as captain of the color guard. He has spearheaded several drives for disabled veterans in the local area. He was one of the cofounders of the Veteran’s park in Lewiston. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 22, Franco American-War Veterans, Amvets, Knights of Columbus and the Association of Retired Special Agents. He was a parishioner of Holy Cross Church. Armand is survived by his loving wife Brenda; his daughter, Denise and husband Robert Gagnon of Auburn, son, Ryan Lemelin and wife Lindsay of Bowdoin; his brother, Robert Bussiere and wife Rita of Lisbon, his brother, Ralph Bussiere and wife Donna of Tuftonboro, N.H., his sister, Claire Bolduc of Lewiston; and a special brother-in-law Jim Wagg of Bowdoin; he also leaves five grandsons, Dana Bussiere and wife Myndi of Sabattus, Tyler Baril and wife Angela of Oxford, Dylan Gagnon and fiancée Brooke of Turner, Nicholas and Matthew Lemelin of Bowdoin; he leaves one granddaughter, Nicole Wyman and husband Nicholas of Nottingham, N.H.; he leaves five great-grandchildren, Ryder Bussiere, Wesley and Evelyn Gagnon, Greyson Baril and Sammy Wyman; he is also survived by his nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his first wife, Claire who passed away in 1986; his son, Daniel Bussiere; his parents, Raoul and Florence Bussiere; and his in-laws, Bud and Bea Wagg. The family wishes to thank Androscoggin Home Health Care and Hospice Services. A special thanks to Doreen Casey and his nurse Staci. A Funeral Mass honoring Armand’s life will be celebrated on Friday, Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church. Due to the Pandemic, the Funeral Mass will be live streamed for extended family and friends. Committal services along with a military honors service will then follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Feb. 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com . In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Armand’s memory to a veteran’s organization of one’s choice or to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice 15 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240

Guest Book