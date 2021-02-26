Gwendolyn C. Alexander1941 – 2021 BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – Gwendolyn C. Alexander, 79, passed away on Feb. 5, 2021. She was born Nov. 9, 1941, the daughter of Irving and Bertha Alexander. Gwen graduated from Brunswick High School and the University of Maine, class of 1964. She taught English in her hometown of Brunswick before moving to Florida to continue teaching English. It is in Florida that she met Herb Michaud, who was to become the father of her son, Jason. Gwen left Florida to return to the Brunswick area. She began working at L.L. Bean, gave birth to Jason and continued to work at L.L. Bean for 14 years. In 1993, a serious bicycle accident hospitalized Gwen. The injuries made necessary a long recovery. At this time Gwen retired from L.L. Bean. A while later, at the age of 55, Gwen decided to become a flight attendant. She loved flying and traveling. She worked 10 years for United Airlines before retiring. Staying at her condo in sunny Florida was Gwen’s choice for retirement. How she loved the sun and heat! She spent the last years of her life enjoying her family. She was always ready to go with her son and his wife to watch them perform at their “gigs.” She delighted in dancing as Jason played the saxophone while Danielle sang. Gwen never forgot her high school friends. The last 10 years or so she helped to plan the high school class of ’60 reunions. Gwen contacted by phone every classmate able to be reached. She thoroughly enjoyed the reunions. Another opportunity to dance! Gwen is predeceased by her parents; and her sister Linda Snow. She is survived by her son Jason, his wife Danielle and their son Ethan; her niece, Debbie Johnson and family; niece, Jennifer Meyers and family; and several cousins. After a very brave fight, Gwen succumbed to Lewy Body Dementia. She lived a life full of adventure, fun, and laughter, friendship, loving and family. Gwen was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Condolences to the family at dignitymemorial.com

Guest Book