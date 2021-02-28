BOWDOINHAM — A home at 177 Abbagadassett Road was damaged by smoke from a fire that destroyed a nearby barn and garage Friday morning.

The house sustained smoke and water damage and is uninhabitable for the time being, Bowdoinham Fire Chief Arthur Frizzle said.

Occupants of the house were not home at the time of the fire. They called 911 when they found the barn ablaze at around 9:30 a.m.

The two-story barn had at least four vehicles and a tractor inside that were destroyed. There was a vehicle in the nearby garage, which was attached to the house. The garage was also destroyed. Part of the farmhouse that was used for storage was also damaged.

Frizzle said the fire appears to have started in the barn and wasn’t suspicious, though the state fire marshal’s office is still investigating. Frizzle said the homeowner had a woodworking shop and electrical equipment in the barn where he was working the night before.

Frizzle said one firefighter on scene had difficulty breathing due to smoke inhalation and was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He was treated and released. No one else was injured.

The family was searching for a cat that was in the house at the time of the fire.

Abbagadassett Road is located off Brown’s Point Road, which is off Route 24 in a rural area on the east side of town.

Seven area fire departments helped extinguish the fire.

