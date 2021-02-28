BATH — Half of the Morse High School student body started classes at the new Morse High School in Bath on Thursday, Feb. 25.

Students streamed through the doors, both eager and apprehensive, to explore their new $75.3 million school after saying goodbye to their old school building on High Street in Bath. Through the walls were bare and cases were empty, students said they were excited to settle into their new home.

The other half of the study body began class at the new school on Wing Farm Parkway on Friday, Feb. 26. Students were broken into two groups at the beginning of the school year and attend school on alternating days to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

