Joanne Harris 1936 – 2021 ORR’S ISLAND – Joanne Yvonne Alley Harris passed peacefully with her family by her side on Feb 11, 2021. Joanne was born in Franklin on Sept. 4, 1936 to Henry and Juanita Lawrie Alley. Much of her youth was spent in Franklin, East Blue Hill, Old Orchard Beach and South Portland. Joanne attended South Portland High School, graduating in the class of 1954, where she participated in the majorette squad and Glee Club. Following High School, she worked as a secretary and hair stylist, married Lester Harris in South Portland and moved to Orr’s Island in 1961. Joanne’s involvement in Island Life included her passion for fishing and the Bailey Island Tuna tournament. She was involved with Harpswell Island School and helped to create the swimming program which still exists today. In her later years she was very involved in the Bailey Island Community Church and the Willing Helpers. In her senior years there were health issues that inhibited her physically, but certainly not her enthusiasm. She continued to be a well spirited member of the Island community with her grit and grace. Her humorous perseverance and sparkle in her eyes thru physical challenges were an inspiration for many. Joanne is survived by three daughters, Melinda Harris Richter (Chuck) of Orr’s Island, Andrea Harris Michelson of Basalt, Colo., Leeanne Harris Keller (Tom) of St Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Jen Bisson, Margaret McIntyre, Kyle Bozeman, Michelle Bozeman, Jocelyn Keller, and Strider Michelson; and great grands, Harper Bisson, Carter Bisson and Clifford McIntyre. She is also survived by her two brothers, Dean Alley (Liz) of Lubec, and Punta Gorda, Fla. and Mark Monson Alley (Wendy) of Wells; and several nieces and nephews. Joanne will always be remembered for her zesty disposition and her love of family and community. She will be missed by so many. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Donations can be made to: Willing Helpers PO Box 233 Bailey Island, ME 04003 or: Islands Community Church PO Box 281 Bailey Island, ME 04003 or: Orr’s and Bailey Island Fire Department PO Box 177 Orr’s Island, ME 04066

