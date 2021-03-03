George J. Malkoch Jr. 1971 – 2021 BOWDOINHAM – George J. Malkoch Jr., 49, died at his home Sunday Feb. 28, 2021. He was born into a military family in Havelock, N.C on Dec. 2, 1971, a son of George Sr. and Doris Philbrick Malkoch. The better part of his childhood was spent between New Hampshire and Mississippi. He married Kelly Sharp in Arkansas on August 7, 1992. George was a carpenter by trade, but recently chose to stay home with his seven grandchildren fulltime. He enjoyed outdoor adventures 4-wheeling and playing disc golf, and especially his time riding his motorcycle on the open road. He is survived by his wife, Kelly, of Bowdoinham; a son, Justin Malkoch and fiancé Tracy of Chelsea, two daughters, Krystal Mailhot and husband Tyler of Auburn, Kirstie Malkoch and Damien Wright of Chelsea; his seven grandchildren, Victoria Huntington, Addysen Malkoch, Emmalee Rideout, Amelia Huntington, Willow Malkoch, Jaxson and Jase Malkoch; his mother, Doris Malkoch of Mississippi; his siblings, Michael Malkoch and Dawn Cressler of Mississippi; nieces, nephews; and two roommates, Joey Rhoads and Kenny Switzer. George was also anticipating the birth of two more grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to visit, observing masking and social distancing guidelines, 12 to 3 p.m., Saturday March 6, 2021, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. A graveside ceremony will be announced for the spring in Bayview Cemetery, Bowdoinham. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

