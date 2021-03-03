Ronald L. Shaunesey 1956 – 2021 BATH – Ronald L. Shaunesey, 64, passed away on Feb. 25, 2021 in Bath. He was born on June 26, 1956 to Leon Shaunesey and Doris Savage. Ron was a 1976 graduate of Morse High School. On June 17, 1977 Ron married the love of his life who he remained married to until her death in 2019. He was a member of Woolwich Wiscasset Baptist Church and was active with the church’s prison ministry. Ron was also involved with the youth ministry at More To Life Campground for the past 12 years. For many years Ron was in an adult bowling league at Yankee Lanes in Brunswick where he also coached in the youth league for many years. In his free time Ronnie enjoyed snow plowing and building projects, bowling, coaching, karaoke and playing cards. But his passion included hunting, fishing, boating and camping with his family and friends at his side. Ron was employed at BIW for almost 43 years and also worked several years for the Bath and Woolwich Fire Departments. He was predeceased by his father in 1986, his mother in 1998; his wife Deborah (Coombs) Shaunesey in 2019; and his son, Richard G. Shaunesey in 2020. He is survived by his brothers, Phillip (Debbie) Shaunesey of Woolwich, Richard (Teri) Lewis of Lewiston and George (Terry) Safford of Dresden; many nieces, nephews; aunts, uncles; cousins; and special friends. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date due to Covid-19. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick, ME 04011. In lieu of flowers the family asks to please send donations to: More To Life Campground Youth Ministries 48 Lady Slipper Lane Winthrop, ME 04564 OR Bath Fire Department 864 High St. Bath, ME 04530

Guest Book