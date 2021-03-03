Sherri Lynn Libby 1976 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Sherri Lynn Libby, 44, of Brunswick passed away at Central Maine Medical Center on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Sherri was born Oct. 29, 1976 in Brunswick to Doreen Stinson and Leon Libby. Sherri Lived in Maine her entire life, she spent her childhood in Bowdoin where she enjoyed showing horses with her mother and father, being part of the local 4H club, going to fairs with her aunt Ramona and uncle Skip. Later in life she moved to the the Bath / Brunswick area. Sherri enjoyed being part of the Quansigamog hand tub crew, which was part of the family heritage. Some of Sherris favorite things to do where kayaking, hiking, camping, painting, and drawing. Sherri lived a full and active life which touched many people whether it was camping and floating the Saco river with her river friends or spending time with family at the camp in West Gardiner. Sherri was very proud of her daughter Lakotah and all that she has accomplished. In the final years of Sherris life she moved to Rumford where she met her loving fiancé Mike Webber. Sherri was a loving mother, sister, daughter, and friend. Sherri is survived by her mother, Doreen Stinson and stepfather, Matt Patenaude, her father, Leon Libby and stepmother, Barbara Libby; daughter, Lakotah Richardson; brother, Travis Libby; fiancé, Mike Webber; niece, Hazel Libby and nephew, Lucien Ferrell; along with many other aunts, uncles cousins and many friends. Sherri was preceded in death by her grandparents, Viola and Alton Stinson and Hazel and Henry Libby; and her uncles, Skip, Carly, and Norman; and her best friend, Theresa Wooding. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the animal rescue of your choice.

Guest Book