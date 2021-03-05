The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust will host Kalyn Bickerman-Martens in an online lecture about Maine’s bumblebees Thursday, March 18 at 6 p.m.

Bickerman-Martens is a Ph.D. candidate in Ecology and Environmental Sciences at the University of Maine and her work focuses on the health of Maine’s bumblebees and wild blueberry pollination.

The lecture will focus on the Maine Bumble Bee Atlas studies and the role bumblebees play in the ecosystem. The Maine Bumble Bee Atlas is a survey is gathering information across Maine about the diversity, distribution, and abundance of Maine’s bumblebees.

Registration is free and required in order to receive the Zoom link for the presentation. For more information and to sign up, visit kennebecestuary.org/upcoming-events or call (207) 442-8400.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: