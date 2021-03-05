Pamela Litchfield Pouria 1943 – 2021 MESA, Ariz. – On Feb. 13, 2021, in Mesa, Ariz., Pamela Litchfield Pouria reluctantly said goodbye to her friends and family for the last time. She was born April 17, 1943 in Bath to Alma Allen Litchfield and Leonard Percy Litchfield. She graduated from Morse High School, Bath in 1961 and received a B.A. in costume design from Syracuse University in 1965. For Pam, life was a canvas to be sketched, painted or adorned. Pam’s interest in sewing and costume design thrived in 4-H where she was chapter president and, in her senior year, she won the state championship for dress design. After college, her skills took her to Pasadena, Calif. and the Pasadena Playhouse. Pam married Lt. Cmdr. Michael M. Moore of Everett, Wash. in 1966. The Navy took them to San Diego and Washington D.C. before settling with son, Chris and daughter, Heather in Everett, Wash. She cherished the gift of motherhood and was always willing to participate in any activity, for kids, for the fun of it. Pam continued to sew and design costumes for regional theaters and ballets but watercolor painting became her true passion. Her paintings were available in galleries around Everett, Wash. and Bath, and she often won awards in regional art shows. In the mid ’90s until her retirement, she was a designer for Eddie Bauer Home in Redmond, Wash., where she created and designed artwork for home decor. In 2006 she married Richard J. Pouria Jr. and together they enjoyed 14 years exploring and traveling the world looking for treasures and adventures. However, their favorite places were on Hat Island, Wash., Camano Island, Wash., in Mesa, Ariz. or anywhere in the state of Maine relaxing with family. She is survived by her husband, Richard J. Pouria Jr.; a sister, Susan Litchfield Moshier and her son, Matthew J. Moshier; a son, Christopher Moore (Crissy Trask); a daughter, Heather Frank (Philip Frank); grandchildren, Miles Frank, Simon Frank, Nia Frank, Suzie Frank; special thanks to in-laws, Jerold and Julie Wynne and their son, Brett Wynne (Shauna Wynne). A private memorial for Pamela will be held in Bath as she is laid to rest with her parents at Oak Grove Cemetery in September. To express your thoughts and condolences with the family please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Please enjoy Pam’s paintings online at https://tinyurl.com/pam-from-bath. Memorial contributions may be in Pam’s memory to Maine Maritime Museum243 Washington St.Bath, ME 04530

